After online backlash to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue questioning the existence of Gonzaga, the late night TV host had something to say to Zags fans.

“Now people from Spokane, Washington, are claiming (Gonzaga) is real, and it is located there. This even made the front page of the local newspaper,” he said late Wednesday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” revealing a clipping of Wednesday’s Spokesman-Review.

Kimmel highlighted many (laughable) viral tweets, including one that read “Hey @jimmykimmel ever heard of Bing Crosby? He went to Gonzaga.”

He also declined any requests to visit Spokane.

Kimmel did, however, pick Gonzaga in his bracket to win the NCAA tournament.

“I figured if these are so good they can concoct an imaginary university, and get almost everyone to go along with it, they could easily win a basketball tournament. So, go Zags!”

The Spokesman-Review