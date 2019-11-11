Former president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center said in a statement.

The pressure was triggered by bleeding in the brain caused by recent falls, and the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the center said. He was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Monday evening and was resting comfortably with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, the center said.

Carter, a Democrat, was hospitalized last month with a minor pelvic fracture after falling in his Georgia home. The 95-year-old fell on Oct. 6 and required stitches above his left brow.

In 2015, Carter announced that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said at a news conference that August. “I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence.”

He received his first radiation treatment at age 90. Four months later, he was cancer-free.

Carter, the 39th president, has lived longer than any other former president in U.S. history.