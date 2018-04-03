HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The man with the hit songs “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” will be performing in Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg Saenger Theater says Jimmy Buffett will perform April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

News outlets report the Pascagoula native will be joined by his Acoustic Airmen. And before the concert, there will be a Margaritaville-style street party outside.

The 71-year-old is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at the Saenger Theater box office and Eventbrite at hatne.ws/2H6Wu25.