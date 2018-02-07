LOS ANGELES (AP) — Delete your account.
That’s what Jim Carrey says Facebook users should do, as the actor looks to pull the mask off fake news.
The star of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “The Mask” said on Twitter on Tuesday that he’s dumping his Facebook stock and deleting his page because the social media giant profited from Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election via spreading false news with Russian origins, and says the company is still not doing enough to stop it.
The 56-year-old Carrey encouraged other investors and users to do the same. He ended his tweet with the hashtag “unfriendfacebook.”
Facebook has not responded to Carrey’s tweet, but founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said stemming the flow of misinformation is among the company’s foremost goals.