BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jim Carrey says his cartoons pillorying the Trump administration are a civilized response to what he called an unfolding “nightmare.”
Carrey told a TV critics’ meeting Monday that his sketches may veer into crassness but are a creative way to express his political opposition.
He stars in the new Showtime series “Kidding,” about a children’s TV host hit by a family tragedy, which debuts Sept. 9.
Those who have gotten the Carrey cartoon treatment include President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Video captures shark leaping from water near Cape Cod
- Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism VIEW
Carrey’s sketch of Sanders was blasted as sexist and bigoted by Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
Some critics called it ugly, but Carrey says he didn’t use the word and drew Sanders’ essence.