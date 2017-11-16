AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former presidential candidate Jill Stein is joining a push to get Maine to enact ranked-choice voting.
The ranked-choice system is designed to let voters rank candidates on ballots. Proponents say it eliminates spoilers and ensures majority support for the winner.
Voters chose to enact ranked-choice voting in Maine with a 2016 referendum vote. But the system may never be put in place because of delays imposed by state lawmakers who say it conflicts with the Maine Constitution.
Stein, who ran losing Green Party campaigns in 2012 and 2016, is calling for support of an ongoing “People’s Veto” campaign that could enact ranked-choice voting. She sent out a mass email on Wednesday urging supporters in Maine to sign petitions that are circulating in support of the veto.
