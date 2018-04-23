MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jill Biden will deliver the commencement speech at a community college in Alabama.
News outlets report the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement speech at Bishop State Community College on May 10.
The Mobile school says Biden and former President Barack Obama led the first-ever White House Summit on Community Colleges during her tenure as second lady.
Biden has also completed a College to Career bus tour to highlight innovative workforce partnerships that kick-start career training.
Bishop State President Dr. Reginald Sykes says Biden understands the impact community colleges have in providing postsecondary education opportunities in the country.
Biden holds multiple degrees including a Master of Arts in English from Villanova University and is an instructor at a community college.