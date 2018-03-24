BOSTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Colin Powell will be visiting Boston to speak at a national conference for teachers and school officials.

They’re among a slate of figures lined up to talk at the annual gathering of the nonprofit Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

She previously taught at a public high school and a community college in Delaware before becoming second lady.

Powell, a retired general in the U.S. Army who served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, is expected to speak Monday.

He helps lead a school for civic and global leadership that’s named after him at the City College of New York, his alma mater.