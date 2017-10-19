BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The ambush in West Africa that killed four U.S. service members earlier this month highlights the danger posed by a newly rebranded jihadist group in the Sahel region.

U.S. and regional authorities believe the attack was carried out by a relatively new group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The group, whose leader is based in Mali, was formerly aligned with al-Qaida militants but is now known as the Islamic State of the Sahel. The group is also believed to be holding an American aid worker who was abducted last year in Niger.