BOSTON (AP) — Ireland’s influence on the U.S. is being explored at a forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Monday evening’s discussion — “Nine Irish lives: The thinkers, fighters & artists who helped build America” — will center on a new book by the same name.
Screenwriter and author Mark Bailey, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan, will lead the discussion of how Irish immigrants helped shape the country.
Robert Mauro, who runs the Boston College Irish Institute and Global Leadership Institute, will moderate.
The forum also will be webcast live.
The JFK Library seeks to advance the study of Kennedy’s life and the times in which he lived, and to promote a greater appreciation of America’s political and cultural heritage.