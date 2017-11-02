NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at John F. Kennedy International Airport has admitted to stealing from his employer and accepting over $1.3 million in bribes.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Edward Paquette, former Executive Director of the Terminal One Group Association, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and bribery charges on Thursday.
Paquette is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for awarding business opportunities and favorable treatment to catering, transportation and aircraft servicing companies operating at the terminal.
Schneiderman says Paquette has also agreed to pay $2 million to settle civil claims. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
It’s the second conviction in Schneiderman’s ongoing investigation of procurement practices at JFK Airport, dubbed “Operation Greased Runway.” Last month, the attorney general announced a conviction involving an airport food company.