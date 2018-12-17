TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Jesuit province serving much of the eastern United States is releasing the names of Jesuits who face “credible or established” accusations of sexual abuse of minors dating to 1950.
In a letter dated Monday, the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus released the names of five current Jesuits from the province or whose offenses took place there and another eight who are dead.
The letter states that most cases date back decades and the most recent incident occurred in 2002.
The Rev. Robert Hussey writes that the province hopes the disclosure “will contribute to reconciliation and healing.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
The province includes the District of Columbia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia, southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.