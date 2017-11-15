NEW YORK (AP) — Jesmyn Ward has won the National Book Award for fiction for her novel “Sing, Unburied, Sing.”

Masha Gessen’s “The Future is History” received the nonfiction prize during Wednesday night’s ceremony in Manhattan, and Robin Benway’s “Far from the Tree” won for young people’s literature. The poetry prize was given to Frank Bidart for his career anthology “Half-light.”

Winners in the four competitive categories each received $10,000.

Actress Cynthia Nixon hosted the event.