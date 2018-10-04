JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem’s mayor says he plans to remove a U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees from the city, accusing the body of operating illegally and promoting incitement against Israel.

Nir Barkat says schools, clinics and other services operated by UNRWA will be transferred to Israeli authorities. In a statement Thursday, the municipality says the move was prompted by the U.S. decision to cut $300 million in aid to the agency.

UNRWA was established in the wake of the 1948 Mideast war surrounding Israel’s creation. The agency provides education, health care and social services to more than 5 million refugees and their descendants.

Israel accuses the agency of perpetuating the conflict by helping promote an unrealistic Palestinian demand that refugees have the “right of return” to long-lost homes in what is now Israel.