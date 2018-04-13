BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A former police officer who says she was so intensely harassed by her fellow officers that she suffered a severe anxiety attack and had to spend 10 days in the hospital will receive $1.1 million from the New Jersey town where she worked.

Heydi Portalatin filed a lawsuit in 2015, claiming she was harassed for years starting after she was hired 2011 because she was one of three women on the 100-person department.

Belleville officials weren’t required to admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement Tuesday.

Her lawyer Adam Kleinfeldt tells NJ.com “this case is a primary example that the fight for gender equality is still going on.”

She alleges that officers refused to help her make an arrest, touched her sexually and accused her of having affairs.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com