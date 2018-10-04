NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino is seeking probation when he’s sentenced Friday on tax charges, while prosecutors want a sentence of 14 months.

The requests are part of sentencing memos obtained by The Associated Press.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty in January to concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits that wouldn’t trigger federal reporting requirements. He and his brother were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

In his sentencing request, Sorrentino’s attorney argues the reality TV star had a minor role in the conspiracy and has overcome substance addiction in the time since his arrest.

The government’s memo argues that a prison sentence would send the message that “tax fraud will be met with real punishment.”