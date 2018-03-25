Share story

By
The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Officials say an off-duty Jersey City police officer has died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

NJ.com reports that city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione says the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Sunday inside a Woodlawn Avenue home.

Police were called to the home on reports of an officer being shot. They found the 33-year-old officer with a gunshot wound. Wallace-Scalcione says he was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said it is investigating the circumstances of the unidentified officer’s death.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Dozens of police officers gathered outside the hospital’s emergency entrance following the shooting.

The officer graduated from the academy about a year ago.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Associated Press