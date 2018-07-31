ATLANTA (AP) — Rap mogul Jermaine Dupri will celebrate his groundbreaking record label So So Def with a multi-city anniversary concert tour.

Dupri told The Associated Press on Monday that The So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y tour will feature himself, Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.

The 11-city tour starts Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C.

Dupri founded the label as a teen. Under his guidance, So So Def Recordings helped develop and promote the entire genre of Southern hip-hop in the 1990s. It rose to success through music acts including preteen stars Kriss Kross and Bow Wow, female rapper Da Brat and R&B group Jagged Edge.

Dupri, a Grammy winner, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.