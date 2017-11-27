LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Piven’s new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.
All 13 episodes of “Wisdom of the Crowd” ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won’t order more this season.
The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.
Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter’s killing.
A spokeswoman for the former “Entourage” star didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Wisdom of the Crowd” has earned lackluster ratings, and CBS didn’t comment on why it wasn’t ordering a full season or on the drama’s future.