HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — This event always features potent potables. And this year, longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will also make an appearance.

What is the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner meeting of business and legislative leaders?

Trebek will be the keynote speaker. He’ll talk about his more than three decades as a quizmaster.

The chamber is also hoping this year’s gubernatorial candidates will participate in a 45-minute debate moderated by Trebek.

His highbrow show gives the answers and makes contestants supply the questions in categories such as ‘potent potables.’

In January, the 77-year-old Canadian underwent surgery for blood clots on his brain caused by a fall.

The 34th chamber dinner will be held Oct. 1 in Hershey.