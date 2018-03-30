LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Rodriguez received a special opening day visit during his first official broadcast with the ESPN Sunday night baseball team.
His girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, dropped by the booth at Dodger Stadium with her son Thursday.
Rodriguez was working with Matt Vasgersian and Jessica Mendoza when Lopez popped in.
Lopez gave Rodriguez a kiss and her son gave him a hug.
Rodriguez later said Lopez is a baseball fan and her father, who grew up a Mets fan, was also there for the Dodgers-Giants opener.
San Francisco beat Los Angeles 1-0.