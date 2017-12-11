LAS VEGAS (AP) — Performer Jennifer Lopez has announced the dates that she’ll be in Las Vegas for the final shows of her concert series.
KSNV-TV reports that Lopez will be at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for her final performances June 13 through Sept. 29, 2018.
The residency is sold out on a regular basis with more than $60 million in ticket revenue and has been seen by more than 300,000 guests since January 2016.
Lopez says performing her residency, “JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE,” has been an incredible and rewarding experience.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 15.
___
Information from: KSNV-TV, http://www.mynews3.com/index.php