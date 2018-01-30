WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says President Donald Trump is coming to the Greenbrier Resort this week to speak at the House and Senate Republicans’ annual legislative planning conference.

The resort is owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who changed party affiliation to the GOP when Trump visited the state last year.

Jenkins, now running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, says this will be the Republican president’s third visit to his district in southern West Virginia.

The conference is scheduled Wednesday through Friday.

Protest organizers, including the Center for Popular Democracy, say they expect more than 500 people from several states to show up and demonstrate against cuts in social safety net programs.