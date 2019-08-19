NEW YORK – Multimillionaire pervert Jeffrey Epstein signed a will declaring he was worth $577 million only two days before he hanged himself in a federal jail.

The 21-page will was filed in a Virgin Islands court and confirmed to the Daily News by an independent party on Monday.

In a bizarre twist of fate, one of the witnesses to the Aug. 8 signing was Mariel Colon Miro, a New York lawyer who worked for El Chapo during the Mexican drug lord’s recent trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

“Yes of course, that is my signature. I was a witness,” Colon Miro said Monday when reached by The News regarding the Epstein will.

“I can’t divulge more about my involvement. I can only confirm I was a witness,” she said. “At the moment, I have no other comment. There’s an investigation.”

Colon Miro was often at the side of Chapo’s beauty queen wife during the kingpin’s three-month trial that ended with a conviction in February. She was accused by prosecutors of smuggling a banned cellphone to the wife at one point, but the judge declined to sanction her.

Epstein’s will, meanwhile, provided no window into the beneficiaries of his vast estate, citing only a trust named for the year he was born.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, would only have been entitled to the sex offender’s fortune if no will were left behind, according to the document.

Instead, Epstein left his fortune to “acting Trustees of The 1953 Trust.” But the members of the trust were not identified in the document filed by two New York lawyers, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

The will shows Epstein signed it while he was locked up at Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls. Two days later, the depraved financier hanged himself in his cell, officials said.

The will emerged the same day federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed a notice formally dropping the charges against Epstein because of his suicide.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe wrote that prosecutors had notified Epstein victims of his death.

“As this office has previously stated publicly, it remains committed to doing its utmost to stand up for the victims who have already come forward, as well as for the many others who have yet to do so,” Moe wrote.

A judge ruled earlier this year that prosecutors in Florida violated the law by keeping Epstein victims in the dark about a lenient non-prosecution agreement he signed in 2008.

Epstein’s will did not shed much new light on his fortune. He declared that his residences in the Upper East Side, Palm Beach, Fla., Stanley, N.M., Paris, France, and two islands in the Virgin Islands were worth $180,603,063. He had $56 million in cash, according to the will.

His collection of planes, boats and cars were worth $18,551,700. The value of his art collection had not yet been determined, according to the will.

Meanwhile, an Epstein accuser, Alicia Arden, said that authorities’ mishandled allegations against the wealthy perv as far as back as the 1990s.

Arden said she filed a complaint with police in Santa Monica, Calif., in 1997 after Epstein groped her during what she believed was a modeling interview for Victoria’s Secret.

Arden – who is believed to have filed one of the first earliest sex crimes complaints against Epstein – said she never heard back from investigators inquiring about her complaint.

“If they would have taken me more seriously than they did, it could have helped all these girls,” said Arden, an actress and model. “It could have been stopped.

