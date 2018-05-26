JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana development group has donated 105 acres for a new park in an Ohio River city.

The River Ridge Development Authority donated the land to the city of Jeffersonville. The land, valued at about $1.4 million, will be used for the planned 114-acre Chapel Lake Park.

The News and Tribune reports that the park will feature a lake, playground, hiking trails, shelter areas and restrooms. It will be more than twice the size of the largest park in Jeffersonville, a city just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Mayor Mike Moore says the park will be a great amenity for residents and visitors. He says the park will be less than 2 miles from about 1,600 residents.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com