HARVEY, La. (AP) — The Jefferson Parish School Board has approved a $269,000 per year contract for its new superintendent.

WVUE-TV reports the school board Tuesday approved the contract for Dr. Cade Brumley on a 6-to-3 vote. Some audience and board members objected to the record high salary, since many teachers have not had a raise in 15 years.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Brumley, who currently leads the DeSoto Parish school district, is expected to take over the helm of the state’s largest district on March 26.

DeSoto’s system has 5,000 students. Jefferson Parish has 50,000 students.