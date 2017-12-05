TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — An 85-year-old man has been found dead in his home after relatives asked Jefferson Parish authorities to conduct a welfare check.

Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Rivarde, in a news release, says the man was found with at least one stab wound to the torso on Tuesday at a home in Terrytown.

Authorities believe he had been dead for a day or two before he was discovered.

Investigators said deputies had been called to the home to do a welfare check after a relative said they had not heard from the man for several days.

The victim’s name has not been released.

There is no suspect or motive at this time but the sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.