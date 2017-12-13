FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jefferson Davis Park in Fort Worth is set to get a new name.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the City Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to rename it Parque Unidad/Unity Park. The new name was recommended by the park board. The 8.6-acre park is in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood.
Jefferson Davis Park was named in 1923 after the president of the Confederacy.
The park board recommended Unity Park after an online petition signed by thousands seeking a change was brought to its attention. The petition was started amid a national movement to remove Confederate statues and monuments.
Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, whose district the park is located in, said the neighborhood is ready to have a park reflect where they live.
Richard Zavala, the city’s park and recreation director, says the park will be changed within 30 days.