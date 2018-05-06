SAN DIEGO (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning a trip to San Diego to discuss immigration enforcement.
The Department of Justice announced Sunday that Sessions would hold a news conference Monday afternoon in San Diego. He’ll be joined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.
No other details were released.
Sessions’ visit comes about a week after hundreds of Central American migrants traveled to the U.S. border seeking asylum following a month-long caravan.
President Donald Trump and Cabinet members have tracked the caravan and called it proof that more must be done to secure the border with Mexico, including building a wall.
Sessions called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” pledging to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed.