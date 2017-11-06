INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is making a visit Indianapolis to meet with members of a group known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued neighborhoods.
Sessions, who is the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, accepted Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s invitation to meet Monday afternoon with members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.
That anti-violence group led by several African-American ministers is known for its neighborhood patrols and its work teaching youths and ex-offenders about conflict resolution.
Hill spokesman Bill McCleery says Sessions will discuss the group’s “proven model for reducing urban youth gun violence in neighborhoods” during his visit to Barnes United Methodist Church.
Vice President Mike Pence said in August that the group’s model of violence reduction should be replicated across urban areas in the U.S.