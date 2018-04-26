DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a jeep crashed into a Florida store, injuring two people and a dog.

The Palm Beach Post cites a statement from Delray Beach Fire Rescue that says the Jeep crashed into a FedEx store on Thursday.

The department says two people inside the store suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and only one was hospitalized. Rescue crews freed a dog that was trapped under the vehicle. The dog is expected to survive.

The driver was uninjured. Delray Beach police are investigating the crash.

It’s unclear how much damage the store sustained. An Instagram picture posted by the service shows the Jeep fully inside the store, but it’s unclear whether the vehicle was moved after the crash.

