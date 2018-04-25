PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush says his father, former President George H.W. Bush, is “stronger than an ox.”

Jeb Bush is speaking Wednesday at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Bush mentioned the recent death of his mother, Barbara, and the hospitalization of his father in his opening remarks at the Ivy League school. He said the former president, who he called the greatest man alive, is out of intensive care and will be leaving Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas on Friday. He had contracted an infection that had spread to his blood.

Jeb Bush delivered the eulogy at his mother’s funeral service Saturday in Texas.