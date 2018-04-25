KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The director of a financially troubled jazz museum in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine district says she’s stepping down.
The Kansas City Star reports that Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner said Wednesday that she would leave the American Jazz Museum before its annual May 15 meeting but would “remain a champion” of the attraction. A major shakeup also is expected on the museum’s board of directors.
The leadership changes are among the recommendations made in a consultant’s report issued last month. The report was highly critical of the museum for lacking a clear vision and identity, despite opening its doors 20 years ago.
The museum’s financial difficulties became apparent last year when checks written to performers at a museum-staged festival bounced. The city has stepped in to shore up the museum’s finances.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com