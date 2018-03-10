VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A group of student musicians from Georgia have gone overseas to bring jazz to China.

The seven-member honors jazz combo from Valdosta State University is on a weeklong trip to perform a series of concerts in China, give a seminar on innovation and creativity in music and collaborate with Chinese musicians.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports the trip comes after Valdosta State and the Business College of Shanxi University in Taiyuan, China, were recently awarded a grant to establish an American cultural center at the Chinese campus.

David Springfield, director of Valdosta State’s jazz studies program, said the traveling group is made up of the most talented jazz students at the school.