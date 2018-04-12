NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is the featured speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

The McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner is being held at the Radisson in Nashua on Saturday.

Kander has often been cited as a future presidential candidate. After narrowly failing to unseat incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt in 2016, he founded the anti-gerrymandering organization Let America Vote.

Previous speakers at the 100 Club Dinner included former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.