HONOLULU (AP) — The Japanese government has announced Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko will visit Hawaii for the first time next month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Prince Fumihito, the second son of Japan’s Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are expected to visit Oahu from June 4 to June 8.

Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu, Takayuki Shinozawa, said the visit is to build connections with Japanese abroad.

The couple will visit sites on Oahu but will not travel to neighbor isles.

The announcement came shortly after a media briefing Monday for the upcoming commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Gannenmono, or the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.

