HONOLULU (AP) — The Japanese government has announced Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko will visit Hawaii for the first time next month.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Prince Fumihito, the second son of Japan’s Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are expected to visit Oahu from June 4 to June 8.
Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu, Takayuki Shinozawa, said the visit is to build connections with Japanese abroad.
The couple will visit sites on Oahu but will not travel to neighbor isles.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
The announcement came shortly after a media briefing Monday for the upcoming commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Gannenmono, or the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com