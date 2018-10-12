Blue water lilies, which Monet long yearned for but never saw in flower, can be seen here in Monet’s Garden Marmottan in Kitagawa Village, near Cape Muroto.

KITAGAWA, Japan­ —

The mirror-like surface of the pond reflected the shimmering tropical sunlight, and colorful water lilies floated upon it. The exact scene that master impressionist Claude Monet had dreamed of was right in front of me, in the village of Kitagawa.

After Monet moved to Giverny, northern France, he produced about 300 paintings of water lilies while cultivating a garden. Blue water lilies, which Monet long yearned for but never saw in flower, can be seen here in Monet’s Garden Marmottan in Kitagawa Village, near Cape Muroto.

“The blue water lily is a tropical plant that won’t grow in areas with low temperatures like Giverny,” said the garden’s spokesman Takatoshi Ushimado, 36.

Light-blue flowers bloom beautifully from tall, slim stalks that stand straight up in the pond. The red and white temperate water lilies seen in the garden were originally divided off from roots grown in Monet’s garden in France.

To my surprise, the water lilies are planted in pots. About 190 pots are submerged in the meter-deep pond. They are carefully placed according to the colors of their flowers in clusters that form shapes like ovals. If they were planted directly in the pond bed, the water lilies would continue to propagate and would cover the whole pond. Landscapers enter the pond once a week to remove flowers that have finished flowering and any extra leaves.

“The water mirror won’t emerge without proper care,” Ushimado said.

The water lilies are at their best until late October. The lilies bloom in the morning and close their petals by about 2 p.m. Therefore, a morning visit is recommended.

The garden opened in 2000 and comprises three gardens over three hectares: the Water Garden featuring water lilies; the Light Garden based on Monet’s expedition to the Mediterranean Sea; and the Flower Garden that is as colorful as an artist’s palette.

The village of Kitagawa initially planned to build a winery using the village specialty of yuzu citrus. But this project fell through due to the burst of the economic bubble. Looking for ways to revitalize the village in connection with France, it came up with a scheme to re-create the garden of Monet’s home. People involved in the scheme visited France and received permission from The Claude Monet Foundation to build the only “Monet’s Garden” outside of France.

The garden in Kitagawa has received instructions from the administrator of Monet’s Garden in France. However, in the garden in Kitagawa, yuzu is also planted to take advantage of the local vegetation. Kitagawa is one of the most renowned yuzu production areas of Japan.