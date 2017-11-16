TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to bolster his country’s defenses, calling the threat from North Korea the gravest security concern Japan has faced since World War II.
Outlining his priorities in a policy speech to parliament, Abe described North Korea’s sixth nuclear test earlier this year and two missile launches that flew over Japan as a national crisis.
He promised concrete action to respond to what he called “escalating provocations” by North Korea.
“We will strengthen Japanese defense power, including missile defense capabilities, in order to protect the people’s lives and peace,” he said.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- ‘Then I got shot’: Brandon Roy explains how April incident led him back to Garfield
Japan’s defense spending has increased slowly but steadily since Abe took office in 2012. The government has said it plans to buy more American missile defense systems.
Abe called on the international community to put more pressure on North Korea to persuade it to change its policies.