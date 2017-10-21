With voters feeling cautious amid tensions with North Korea, polls show Japan’s ruling coalition can expect victory.

TOKYO — Media polls indicate Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition will handily win Sunday’s general election, possibly even retaining its two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament.

Japanese voters may not love Abe, but they appear to want to stick with what they know, rather than hand the reins to an opposition with little or no track record. Uncertainly over North Korea and its growing missile and nuclear arsenal may be heightening that underlying conservatism.

“I buy into Prime Minister Abe’s ability to handle diplomacy,” said Naomi Mochida, a 51-year-old woman listening to Abe campaign earlier this week in Saitama prefecture, outside of Tokyo. “I think the most serious threat we face now is the North Korea situation. I feel Prime Minister Abe has been showing the best tactics to handle the situation, compared to other politicians including past prime ministers.”

To force the snap election, Abe dissolved the lower house a little more than three weeks ago on the day it convened for a special session. The timing seemed ripe for his ruling Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP), or at least better than waiting.

Support for Abe’s Cabinet, the standard measure of a government’s popularity in Japan, had bounced back from summertime lows. The main opposition force, the Democratic Party, was in more disarray than usual after its leader had resigned. Holding off would only give a potential rival, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, more time to organize a challenge.

The election is “mainly about the Abe administration trying to lock in its position … and with success, get Prime Minister Abe re-elected as president of the LDP in September and rule until after the Tokyo Olympics, until 2021,” Michael Green, a Japan expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., said on a call with journalists.

Koike, her hand forced by Abe’s decision, hastily launched a new party to contest the election. Her Party of Hope briefly stole the limelight from Abe and attracted defectors from the Democrats. Its populist platform includes phasing out nuclear power by 2030 and putting on hold an increase in the consumption tax due in 2019.

But Abe’s gambit appears to be paying off. The initial excitement for the Party of Hope has waned. Koike, the party leader, decided not to run for the 465-seat lower house and won’t even be in Japan on election day.