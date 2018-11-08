TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese broadcaster has canceled an appearance of the Korean band BTS over reports a member wore a T-shirt with an image of an atomic bombing juxtaposed with the celebration of Korea’s liberation from Japan after World War II.
Japanese social media was filled with chatter over the T-shirt, reportedly worn by Jimin in a performance.
TV Asahi said it had talked with the band’s recording company to try to learn why he wore the T-shirt.
The Japanese broadcaster apologized to viewers who had looked forward to the band’s appearance, which had been scheduled for Friday.
Company spokesman Shinya Matsuki declined further comment.
Universal Music said it will continue to support BTS but confirmed their appearance on the live music show “Music Station” was canceled.