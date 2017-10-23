CLARK, Philippines (AP) — Japan’s defense minister is sounding an alarm on North Korea, saying its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities have grown to what he called an “unprecedented, critical and imminent” level.

The minister, Itsunori Odonera, said this rising threat means his country, along with South Korea and the United States, have to collectively take what he called “different responses.”

He did not elaborate.

The comments were made at the outset of a meeting with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korea’s defense minister, Song Young-moo, at a meeting in the Philippines.