A Japanese company has lost contact with a small robotic spacecraft it was sending to the moon, a signal that it may have crashed into the lunar surface.

After firing its main engine, the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander built by Ispace of Japan dropped out of lunar orbit. About an hour later, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, the lander, about 7 1/2 feet tall, was expected to land in Atlas Crater, a 54-mile-wide feature in the northeast quadrant of the near side of the moon.

But after the time of touchdown, no signal was received from the spacecraft. On a live video streamed by the company, a pall of silence enveloped the control room in Tokyo where Ispace engineers, mostly young and from around the world, looked with concerned expressions at their screens.

“At this moment, we have not been able to confirm successful landing on the lunar surface,” Takeshi Hakamada, the CEO of Ispace, said a half-hour after the scheduled landing time.

Thus, he said, they had to assume that the loss of communications meant “we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface.”

Advertising

The Ispace lander could have been the first step toward a new paradigm of space exploration, with governments, research institutions and companies sending scientific experiments and other cargo to the moon.

The beginning of that lunar transport transition will now have to wait for other companies later this year. Two commercial landers, built by U.S. companies and financed by NASA, are scheduled to be launched to the moon in the coming months.

In an interview, Hakamada said he was “very, very proud” of the result nonetheless. “I’m not disappointed,” he said.

The spacecraft launched in December and took a circuitous but energy-efficient path to the moon, entering lunar orbit in March. For the past month, engineers have been checking out the lander’s systems before proceeding with the landing attempt.

Once the engine fired, the spacecraft was either going to land or crash. It did not have the ability to return to higher orbit for another try later. And it appears that something went wrong.

Hakamada said Ryo Ujiie, Ispace’s chief technology officer, told him there was communication with the spacecraft all the way to the surface. “However, our engineers still need to investigate in more detail what happened around the touchdown,” he said. “Otherwise, we cannot confirm anything.”

Advertising

He said he could not say if the data indicated something wrong in the final moments. “Unfortunately I don’t have an update yet,” Hakamada said.

With the data obtained from the spacecraft, the company will be able to apply “lessons learned” to its next two missions, he said.

NASA in 2018 launched the Commercial Lunar Payload Service Program, because buying rides on private spacecraft for instruments and equipment to the moon promises to be cheaper than building its own vehicles. In addition, NASA hopes to spur a new commercial industry around the moon, and competition between lunar companies would likely further push down the costs. The program was modeled in part on a similar effort that has successfully provided transport to and from the International Space Station.

So far, however, NASA has little to show for its efforts. The first two missions later this year, by Astrobotic Technology of Pittsburgh and Intuitive Machines of Houston, are years behind schedule, and some of the companies that NASA had selected to bid for CLPS missions have already gone out of business.

Ispace is planning a second mission using a lander of almost the same design next year. In 2026, a larger Ispace lander is to carry NASA payloads to the far side of the moon as part of a CLPS mission led by Draper Laboratory of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Advertising

Two nations — Japan and the United Arab Emirates — may have lost payloads aboard the lander. JAXA, the Japanese space agency, wanted to test a two-wheeled transformable lunar robot, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai sent a small rover that was to explore the landing site. Each would have been their respective countries’ first robotic explorer on the lunar surface.

Other payloads included a test module for a solid-state battery from NGK Spark Plug Co., an artificial intelligence flight computer and 360-degree cameras from Canadensys Aerospace.

During their space race more than 50 years ago, the United States and the Soviet Union both successfully sent robotic spacecraft to the surface of the moon. More recently, China has landed intact spacecraft three times on the moon.

However, other attempts have failed.

Beresheet, an effort by SpaceIL, an Israeli nonprofit, crashed in April 2019 when a command sent to the spacecraft inadvertently turned off the main engine, causing the spacecraft to plummet to its destruction.

Eight months later, India’s Vikram lander shifted off course about 1 mile above the surface during its landing attempt, then went quiet.

If the Ispace lander did crash, it might take some time to understand from the telemetry sent back from the spacecraft to figure out what happened. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was eventually able to spot the crash sites of Beresheet and Vikram, and may be able to find M1’s resting place in the Atlas Crater, too.