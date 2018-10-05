TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Friday that it won’t send a warship to an international fleet review hosted by South Korea next week after Seoul requested the removal of the Japanese navy’s “rising sun” flag.

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that Japan had notified the South Korean government of its decision.

Many South Koreans see the flag as a symbol of Japan’s World War II aggression, and protested its use during the Oct. 10-14 event near Jeju island.

South Korea’s navy has asked all 14 countries participating in the fleet review to display only their national flags and the South Korean flag on their vessels, a request apparently aimed at preventing the Japanese destroyer from flying the “kyokujitsuki.”

Japanese officials say the flag, whose design portrays a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is mandatory for Japan’s naval ships under domestic laws. They say the flag is also widely recognized as identification for the Japanese military under an international maritime convention.

On Thursday, military Chief of Staff Katsutoshi Kawano said the rising sun flag is the Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors’ “pride” and “we absolutely do not go if we have to remove the flag.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had urged Japan to consider how South Koreans remember its brutal 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese naval ships flying rising-sun flags participated in fleet reviews in South Korea in 1998 and 2008. But anti-Japanese sentiment has since grown in South Korea, especially over a 2015 bilateral agreement aimed at settling a decades-old dispute over Korean women forced to provide sex for the Japanese wartime military.