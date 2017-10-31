TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese man who confessed to killing and dismembering the nine bodies police found in his apartment has been sent to prosecutors for further investigation.
Police say 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors Wednesday, a procedure before formal indictment.
Police arrested him Tuesday after finding nine dismembered bodies — eight of them female and one male — in cold-storage cases, covered with cat litter and hidden in his apartment in Zama, a city southwest of the capital. Shiraishi confessed to police that he tried to hide the evidence.
Police found the bodies while searching for a 23-year-old woman who had disappeared after exchanging Twitter messages with him. They are working to identify the victims, saying she might be among them.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans