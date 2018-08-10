TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government is investigating whether other medical schools also discriminated against female applicants following revelations that one had done so for more than a decade.
The Education Ministry sent a questionnaire Friday to all of Japan’s medical schools asking them for six years of data on the gender and age of those who applied, of those who passed the entrance exam and of those who were admitted.
It set a deadline of Aug. 24 for responses.
A Tokyo medical school released an internal investigation earlier this week that confirmed media reports that it had altered entrance exam scores to limit the number of female students. Tokyo Medical University said it believed female doctors would shorten or halt their careers if they had children, affecting staffing at school-affiliated hospitals.
