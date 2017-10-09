TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of candidates have taken to the streets as the official 12-day campaigning for Japan’s Oct. 22 lower house election began, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party facing challenges from regrouped opposition forces.
Up for grabs are 465 seats in the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament.
Abe on Tuesday pledged his party’s stable leadership as he sought voters’ support for his measures on North Korea’s missile threat and Japan’s aging. Experts say he timed his call for an election when opposition parties were unprepared to solidify his grip within the party and extend his rule.
Abe’s LDP and its coalition partner, Komei, are expected to win the majority, though a surging new group led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is likely to take some seats away.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’