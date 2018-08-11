TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it is looking into reports that a Japanese citizen was taken into custody this month in North Korea.
The Asahi newspaper reported Saturday the man faces possible spying allegations. The NTV broadcaster said the man is a 39-year-old self-claimed “video creator” who was on a group tour in the North and was supposed to return to Japan on Aug. 13 but has lost contact recently.
NTV said he might have been seized while trying to film a military facility in North Korea’s northwestern region.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it is looking into the case following the report. It declined to give further details.
Japan is still trying to secure the release of Japanese abducted to North Korea decades ago, a major dispute between the two countries.