After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking “janet.” album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today’s hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

Jackson, who will perform a number of her hit songs, is expected to be the night’s biggest highlight. The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Others set to take the stage include K-pop group BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Zedd and Maren Morris.

Kelly Clarkson, who has become a fan favorite as a judge on “The Voice,” will host the three-hour awards show. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations with 15 each. They are up for the night’s biggest award — top artist — along with Taylor Swift and Drake.

Lamar’s Grammy-winning “DAMN.” album — which won the Pulitzer Prize for music — will compete for top Billboard 200 album along with Swift’s “reputation,” Sheeran’s “Divide,” Drake’s “More Life” and Post Malone’s “Stoney.” Nominees for top Hot 100 song are Lamar’s “Humble,” Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Presenters at the Billboard Awards include Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi and Rebel Wilson.

