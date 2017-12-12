JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Janesville police say the victim of a homicide was stabbed at least 30 times.

Forty-three-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck was found dead by her mother who went to check on her after failing to reach her by phone Saturday.

Lt. Terry Sheridan says two suspects took the victim’s Chevy Trax and were arrested hours later in Cape Girardeau, Missouri after police used the vehicle’s OnStar navigation system. Sheridan says a 21-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is the main suspect in the homicide. A 23-year-old woman is also in custody.